PICKENS COUNTY — On Thursday, Aug. 29, Greg Quarles, South Carolina Arrows for Heroes executive director and Southeast chapter president, will embark on a 357-mile walk across South Carolina to raise awareness for veterans and South Carolina Arrows for Heroes.

The 14-day trek will take him through various towns and cities in South Carolina to raise awareness for veteran issues, mental and physical health care.

He will be stopping in towns and cities along the way to meet with veterans and public officials.

Quarles, who served multiple tours in Afghanistan and Iraq as a U.S. Army Airborne Ranger, will start his journey early morning on Aug. 29, 2019 at Sassafrass Mountain, here in Pickens County. He will be accompanied along the way by his certified support therapy dog, Bachelor, and a chase vehicle. The walk is scheduled to end on Sept. 11, 2019 at Patriots Point, in Charleston County.

As part of Quarles’ journey, he will make a stop at the local Veterans Affairs Office in Pickens County located at 222 McDaniel Avenue around 1:30-2 p.m. on Aug. 29. On his second day, Aug. 30, Greg will arrive at Clemson University Memorial Field and meet dignitaries from the University, Clemson Athletics, and veterans at the Scroll of Honor Field and Memorial Park at 12 p.m.

But who is Greg Quarles?

“I was born 15 Dec 1976 in Asheville, North Carolina,” Quarles wrote in A Soldier’s Story, his biography. “I grew up In North West Georgia. I was your normal southern country boy. I loved to fish, hunt, and play sports. When it came to sports baseball and football was my passion. My dream was to grow up and become a professional ball player, but that all changed when I was in High School. I had a teacher whose son was an Army Ranger with the 3rd Ranger Battalion 75th Ranger Regiment (3/75th) out of Fort Benning Georgia.”

Quarles states when the conflict in Somalia broke out, he knew he wanted to join the army and be an Airborne Ranger.

“On 21 November 1994 I only had a few months left until graduation day so I enlisted in to the Army with a Ranger contract. I graduated in May and on 11 July 1995 I started infantry basic training at Fort Benning Georgia. After successful graduation from basic training I went straight to airborne school,” he wrote.

​When airborne school was completed, Quarles went to Ranger Indoctrination Program and upon successful completion and selection on Dec. 15 1995, he became a member of Alpha Company 3/75th Ranger Regiment.

“This was the start of my long and successful military career,” he said.

Throughout his career, Quarles was in numerous units: First with 3rd Ranger Battalion 75th Ranger Regiment (3/75) as a weapons squad assistant gunner, later assigned to 1/11th Infantry Regiment as an Operations Noncommission Officer.

In 1998, he reenlisted to go to Hawaii, where he was a member of Bravo Company 2/27th Infantry Light as a Weapons team Leader and then a Rifle Team Leader. In Dec 2003 Quarles permanently changed station (PCS’d) to Fort Bragg North Carolina 82nd Airborne and was an Airborne Team Leader with Alpha Company 1/504th Airborne Regiment.

He volunteered to deploy to Iraq with the 3/505 Airborne Regiment as a Squad Leader.

“I deployed to Iraq from September 2003-2004 at FOB Saint Michael in Mahmudiyah,” said Quarles. “This was my first deployment and was a long rigorous one at that. During this deployment we fought Iraq Republican Guards and a lot of Ba’ath Party. We encountered everything from rocket and mortar attacks daily to IED’s and ambushes on a regular bases.”

During this deployment Quarles sustained several injuries including a knife wound, shrapnel and small burns from IEDs and rockets. Upon returning from this deployment, he ETS’d out of the Army on July 29, 2004.

But he wasn’t done.

“After I got out of the US Army in 2004, I moved to Australia and joined the Australian Special Forces, he explained. “After enlisting into their military I had to 1st go through their basic training in Wagga Wagga, NSW. After a short stay there I moved to Singleton NSW, Australia where I went through their version of Infantry basic training and then over to SFTC (Special Forces Training Center). Here I went through everything from assessment and selection and then the Commando pipe line to become a commando. After successful completion of this I moved and was assigned to the 4th Royal Australian Regiment (4th RAR) Commando unit out of Holsworthy Barracks, New South Wales, Australia.”

Quarles returned to the United States in 2008 and reenlisted into the US Army that May. He was eventually stationed at Fort Benning, assigned to the Special Forces Liaison office and then Fort Bragg, to the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center.

​”While assigned here I myself got ready for SFAS (Special Forces Assessment and Selection) in September 2008. After SFAS was done and over I had to wait for a class date my pipe line to start,” he said.

While waiting for the course, Quarles’ security clearance was revoked due to his influence in a foreign military. He was denied an SF school date.

“At this time, the Ranger branch that I belonged to called me up and said they had a job offer for me. I was to move from Fort Bragg, N.C., to Fort Lewis Washington,” he said. “At Fort Lewis I was to help start up a new unit that was forming there. This unit was Charlie Company 38 LRS. It would become the 3rd company of a three-Company Long Range Surveillance unit.”

​”In November of 2008 we successfully stood up C. Co 3/38th LRS. This company was made up of 3 detachments; 1st Det. Air and HALO detachment, 2nd Det. A Water detachment, and 3rd Det. a Ground and Mountains detachment. I was a detachment team leader for a six-man ground and mountains LRS team.

Quarles deployed to Iraq in 2009 and 2010.

Later, in December 2011, Quarles PCS’d from Fort Lewis Washington to Vicenza, Italy to the 173rd Airborne Brigade where he was assigned to Attack Company, 1st Battalion (Airborne), 503rd Infantry Regiment.

“I went to 3rd Platoon Combat Wombats and took over as weapons Squad leader,” he said. “I was in charge of three 2-man weapons squads, the medic and the forward observer. From Jan 2012 to June 2012 all we did was train getting ready for the deployment to Afghanistan. In July 2012 we deployed to Afghanistan. I was based out of Forward Operating Base (FOB) Shank, located in the Logar province of Eastern Afghanistan. We would conduct foot patrols out of FOB Shank to the surrounding areas. OP English was one of our main objectives because no one had been to that key piece of terrain by foot in many years.

“On July 21, 2012 in the Logar province, Eastern Afghanistan, just north of village Gardez, my platoon conducted a foot patrol outside of FOB Shank. As the foot patrol came to a key piece of terrain known as OP English and had crested the top of a rolling hill we came under enemy small arms fire. Everyone bolted down to the ground and took cover. My Platoon Leader, Lieutenant Williams and Platoon Sergeant SFC Elkins assessed the situation and moved the Platoon to the top of OP English. I, SSG Quarles was then told to take my weapons squad to the northwestern tip of the hill and set up a support by fire position. This would enable the rest of the Platoon to flank around and make contact with the enemy. I guided all of my men safely to this location and set them all in to position. At this point we came under fire again by an enemy sniper. The first few shots were not effective.

​”Soon the enemy sniper began impacting his rounds closer and taking more precise and accurate shots. As a result of this, I felt that my men and I were in harm’s way. I then made the decision to fall back behind the crest of the hill. Just as I made it to the closest support by fire position that was on a spread of 60 meters of three positions, an enemy bullet impacted just inches in front of me. Worrying about the lives of my Soldiers, I independently grabbed the two Soldiers from the first position and pulled them to the back side of the hill out of enemy sniper fire. I then moved to the other two locations and did the same thing.

​”I had just made it back to my original location to grab the last Support by fire position to pull them to safety when I was struck in the side of the head by the enemy sniper. It felt like a sledge hammer hit the side of my helmet and forced my head into my left shoulder. This incredible power knocked me off my feet. Being dazed and confused, SPC Price asked me if I was all right and then told me I had been shot on the right side of my helmet. After a few seconds I gathered myself and called the Platoon Leader to inform him what had just happened.

​”With an intense and severe headache, the pain in my neck was on a level like nothing I had ever experienced before in my life. Meanwhile, the assaulting party of my Platoon was making their way to the back side of the hill for link up and to assess the situation and my condition. SPC Price and I were pinned down by direct sniper fire. I then threw two smoke grenades to help conceal SPC Price and myself as we moved to a more safe position for link up with the rest of the Platoon.

​”When the smoke started to billow that’s when the sniper shot the smoke canisters. I grabbed SPC Price and told him to fall back to the rear of the hill. Just as we started to move, more enemy bullets started to crack and zip past and over our heads. Fortunately we were able to make it to a more secure location on the backside of OP English out of harm’s way.

​”The rest of the Platoon finally made it to our location and linked up with us. At this point I was very dazed and disoriented. We were only about 3-4 kilometers out from FOB Shank and had to walk back due to no air support being in our sector.”

Quarles said once they returned to the FOB, the medical specialist conducted a full check on him, but never recommended higher medical evaluation.

“For the next two weeks, SPC Elder kept giving me pain meds and injections in my neck so that I could still function somewhat and continue to do patrols,” he said. “The very next day we returned to the same location as the sniper attack.”

Quarles said the mission that night was to set up a support by fire location and the platoon to move into the town to conduct a search.

“But as soon as we had set into position everything went wrong,” he said. “The location was covered with dismounted IED’s and two of our soldiers laid on top of one of them. That night we lost two American heroes and five others severely wounded.”

Quarles continued to do patrols outside of FOB Shank up until Aug. 7, 2012.

​”The morning of 7 Aug 2012 we had just taken over on perimeter guard and others where on down time. I decided to go to the gym located close to Charlie Med,” he said. “I was in the gym tent doing some cardio when the blast went off.”

Quarles said the force of the explosion threw him across the room and he was hit with debris.

“I remember getting up and climbing over things to get into the bunker. My head was pounding and I got sick. Someone yelled that a few people were trapped under debris. I immediately rushed back inside to help get them out. This is when the siren went off that there was a breach in the wire. I took off running trying to get back to my tent where my guys where located,” he said. “I made it to the tent and my platoon leader and platoon sergeant where already there. I told them what had happened and we immediately grabbed our gear and started to make our way to the breach site. As soon as we arrived we could see the devastation of the blast. Special Operation Forces guys where already on the breach site pulling security. We started helping remove rubble and debris and pull bodies from the blast site. This is the last thing I remember. I woke up on a black hawk being medevac’d to Bagram Airfield (BAF).”

When Quarles woke up a few days later, he was being treated in the Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) clinic at BAF.

In Oct. 2014, Quarles was reassigned to the Fort Benning Warrior Transitioning Battalion.

“I was moved here due to the severity of my injuries. I had been fighting with the Doctors for about two years saying I was OK — I can continue to do my job. But that was not the case. As soon as I got there, I had a C-spine surgery to correct my neck injury from when I was shot,” he said. “It had gotten so bad I was losing feeling in my hands. After this surgery I was limited what I could do while it healed. My wonderful wife Danielle Quarles quit her job just to take care of me. She had to help me do everything from shower, get dressed, eat, and etc. If it wasn’t for her I don’t know what I would have done. As soon as I was able to start physical therapy I did. I pushed myself hard to recover so that I could return to duty and do my job.”

​It was during this process when Quarles was introduced to adaptive sports.

“Going from being a Ranger and having a mission, a purpose and an objective to nothing is very mind blowing,” he said. “I went downhill fast and went in to a deep depression. Adaptive sports showed me that no matter what my level of injury or how bad that it was I still had a competitive edge.”

Quarles participated in the South West Valor Games in San Antonio in Sept. 2016, where he took Gold in Air rifle and pistol, Silver in Rowing and Weight lifting, and Bronze in Archery.

​”These sports let me be able to help others that have similar of worse injuries than I do,” he said. “It also lets me be around the same heroes that help keep this great nation at what it is and everyone free.”

Army veteran Greg Quarles raising awareness for wounded servicemen and women

By: Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com