PICKENS COUNTY — The reigning National Champs had a solid return to the gridiron Thursday with a resounding 52-14 win over Georgia Tech.

It was also a night of firsts.

The Thursday night game, which debuted the new ACC Network, was the earliest game in school history and Travis Etienne had a career-high of 205 rushing yards on a dozen carries at Memorial Stadium.

Etienne also found the end-zone three times, ultimately reaching 43 career total TDs, which joins him with C.J. Spiller (51), Travis Zachery (50), and James Davis (49) as the only players in school history to reach that mark.

As if that wasn’t enough, Etienne also now has the distinction of having the longest run by a Clemson player at Memorial with his 90-yard carry in the first quarter. Additionally, the run tied for the longest in school history.

In all, the Tigers boasted 411 rushing yards — the most in a season opener since 1957. (It was also the most rushing yards allowed by GA Tech defense since 1975.)

The victory takes the Tigers to a winning streak of 16 games, which dates back to the start of the 2018 season. It also marks the 5th win in a row over GA Tech (most in the all-time series) and the 11th consecutive game over all in which Clemson won by 20 or more points — another school history first.

Trevor Lawrence opened the scoring for the Tigers with a six-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Lawrence completed 13-23 passes for 168 yards and one TD.

Tee Higgins finished with four catches for 98 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown from Lawrence with 4:34 to go in the first half to put Clemson ahead 28-0.

As an aside, the night had Higgins upping his touchdown streak to five-straight games.

The Clemson defense forced four turnovers, with Tanner Muse and Denzel Johnson recording interceptions. The four turnovers were the most the Tigers forced since the 2015 game against Notre Dame.

Isaiah Simmons led the defense with 10 tackles.

Clemson will host Texas A&M at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 7 at 3:30 p.m.

RB Lyn-J Dixon is hoisted in celebration by OTs Jackson Carmen and Jordan Mcfadden. DT Nyles Pinckney, left, and WR Tee Higgins, right, enjoying an opening night win at Memorial Stadium. WR Amari Rodgers. QB Trevor Lawrence takes one to the house.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com