EASLEY — Green Wave football fans breathed a sigh of relief on week 0 after Easley rebounded from a sluggish first half against Pickens.

The Blue Flame drew first blood on Aug. 23 scoring a touchdown in the first and second quarters. Easley countered, putting up seven in the second but left the field at the half in the uncomfortable position of trailing by seven.

They needn’t have worried.

The Green Wave knocked out 18 unanswered points in the third and help Pickens scoreless for the remainder of the game. Another trip to the house by Easley in the fourth was the final nail in the coffin as the Green Wave finished out the game with a 31-14 victory.

In all, the Green Wave had 19 first downs to Pickens’ 17 and had time of possession heavily in their favor controlling the ball nearly a full 10 minutes longer.

Penalties were a problem: Easley had 15 in the season opener for 145 yards to the Blue Flame’s much cleaner 8 for 71.

Easley played at Daniel on Aug. 30, who had just come off their season opener with a 44-0 win against Liberty. Pickens return home to host Pendleton.

Results of Friday, Aug. 30 games are available on our website, www.sentinelprogress.com.

https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Blue-Flame.jpg https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_EHS.jpg

Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com