PICKENS COUNTY — After a nice start in Week 0, Easley fans were feeling confident, maybe even a little cocky after the Pickens win and looking forward to taking on Daniel in week 1. But you know the old saying … be careful what you wish for.

The Lions crushed the Green Wave on Friday 51-6 — and it might not be a fluke, as they took out Liberty 44-0 the week before. After a few years of struggling, it appears that traditional powerhouse football has returned to Daniel.

Or, it could just be an early lucky streak? My money’s on the former.

On Friday, Easley managed 53 plays to Daniel’s 59 — which doesn’t sound too shabby until you realize the Green Wave only turned 12 of those into first downs.

Daniel had 23. Ouch.

Time of possession was pretty equal: Daniel held the ball 23:18 to Easley’s 24:42. And penalties, while never a good thing, weren’t exactly game-changers. The Green Wave had 12 for 81 yards, the Lions capped out with 8 for 59.

Going forward, Easley (1-1) will return home and take a breather this week. They get back into action next week to take on Wren (0-1) on Sept. 13 who just lost a shootout with Camden County 52-44.

Daniel (2-0) moves on to host Seneca (0-1) on Sept. 6.

Over in Pickens, Head Coach Chad Smith has yet to get the Blue Flame rolling. Following their loss against Easley in Week 0, Pickens (0-2) did more of the same — suffering a 22-0 loss against Pendleton.

Week 2’s upcoming Sept. 6 game against Liberty is a must-win for the Blue Flame if they’re to be relevant this season.

Liberty (1-1) is coming off a scrappy 24-14 win against Berea and looking to keep their record out of the red.

Kick-offs for the games on Friday is 7:30 p.m.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com