UPSTATE — The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced at a press conference on Thursday that 22 kilograms (nearly 50 pounds) of meth was taken off the streets in a major drug bust.

Sheriff Chad McBride said the drugs had a street value of more than $1 million are were seized during an operation on Wednesday.

McBride said in addition to the meth, ACSO officials found three guns and nearly $20,000 in cash.

The investigation is ongoing, McBride said, but officials already have one person in custody.

Additional arrests are expected, he said.

50 lbs. of meth was seized on Wednesday. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_meth.jpg 50 lbs. of meth was seized on Wednesday. Courtesy of ACSO https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_ACSO.jpg Courtesy of ACSO

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com