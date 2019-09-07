EASLEY — It’s been a long road for Easley’s own Ansley Burns, aka “America’s underdog.”

Stopped mid-performance and asked to sing a cappella not once, but twice by America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell, then eliminated in the “Judge’s cuts” episode only to be brought back after securing a coveted Wild Card position. Alas, all good things must come to an end and Burns was eliminated during the AGT Semi-finals this week.

Still, in true Southern lady form, she says she has no hard feelings.

“To all of the supporters and to all the viewers of ‘America’s Got Talent,’ thank you guys so much for everything,” Burns said in her exit interview with NBC. “Thank you for leaving a comment on my Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. It really means a lot and it makes me really happy. I’ve read all of them, so I’ve seen it!”

Burns speaks of her (first) interrupted audition where Cowell stopped her in the middle of her “Think” performance and asked if she wanted a drink of his water.

“My greatest memory from AGT is when Simon gave me his water because it was just really cool,” she said. “When I first walked out on stage it was a little bit terrifying. I was really, really excited though.”

But now that her AGT journey is over, Burns said it was time to return to “normal life.”

“Something may pop up again, but yeah it’s just gonna be old and normal. I’m still gonna be singing!” she said.

As far as following her dreams? Yeah, she’s not done with that either …

“So for anyone who wants to audition for America’s Got Talent, go for it,” Burns said. “Do what you love and just have fun because that’s all it’s about. The greatest thing about auditioning for AGT was you could do whatever you really want.”

The next performance show of AGT airs Tuesday, Sept. 10, with results airing Wednesday, Sept. 11. The two-night season finale is scheduled for Sept. 17-18.

Ansley Burns was eliminated on AGT this week. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_burns1.jpg Ansley Burns was eliminated on AGT this week. Courtesy of AGT Burns https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_burns2.jpg Burns Courtesy of AGT

13-year-old singer eliminated from AGT

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com