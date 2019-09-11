PICKENS — The Pickens High School Lady Blue Flame won two away matches last week against longtime region and Greenville County rival Eastside High School and nearby Pickens County foe Liberty High School to remain undefeated in the regular season with a 5-0 record.

The Lady Blue Flame downed Liberty in three sets in a match played at Liberty Sept. 3: 25-8, 25-8, 25-16. Senior right-side hitter Olivia Dow led in kills with 11, followed by sophomore middle hitter Caroline Lucas with nine. Five players each had one block: Olivia Dow, sophomore outside hitter Alaina Craigo, freshman setter Lauren Dow, freshman middle hitter Faith Clarkson and sophomore middle hitter Calie Covey.

Senior setter Kaylee Gillespie led in assists with 15, and Lauren Dow had 14. Gillespie also led in digs with 10, followed by sophomore defensive specialist Ali Pace with eight. Seven players had 100 percent serving: Lauren Dow, Lauren Miller, Covey, Maggie Sizemore, Lucas, Carlee Seaborn and Craigo.

The Lady Blue Flame dropped the first set to Eastside High 23-25 but won the next three sets, 25-22, 25-16, 25-19, to take the match, played Sept. 5 at Eastside. The Dow sisters, Olivia and Lauren, again achieved the “Double Dow” by tying for the number of kills with 11 each. Olivia Dow, senior outside hitter Brooklyn Johnson and Covey each had three blocks. Gillespie and Seaborn tied for top number of digs with 15 each. Six players had 100 percent serving: Gillespie, Lauren Dow, Covey, Pace, Lucas and Seaborn.

The Lady Blue Flame plays in the Dorman High School Tournament of Champions Friday, Sept.13 and Saturday, Sept. 14. The region schedule begins Monday, Sept. 16 against Wren at Pickens High School in the Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium.

Senior Blue Flame setter Kaylee Gillespie prepares to serve against Eastside High. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_pickensVB.jpg Senior Blue Flame setter Kaylee Gillespie prepares to serve against Eastside High. Courtesy of Lyndsay Earnhardt