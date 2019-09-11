EASLEY — Easley High School will induct five as the Class of 2019 inductees into the Athletic Hall of Fame.

Spencer Collins

A 2012 graduate of Easley High School, Spencer played four years of varsity basketball having made the playoffs all four years. He was a member of the 2010 and 2011 Region Champion Teams. He was All Region three years and was selected All State in 2012. He won the Region Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player for the Green Wave in 2012. Spencer was selected to the SCBCA North-South All Star Game and was named Most Valuable Player for the Game. He signed with Wofford College and graduated in 2016 with a BA in History. He started 132 games, which is a program record. During his career at Wofford, he was selected to several All SOCON Teams including 2015 first team SOCON All Tournament Team. Currently, he is playing professionally in Batuma, Ga.

Joel Cook

A 2010 graduate of Easley High School, Joel played basketball and tennis. In tennis, he was All Region for six seasons and All State for three seasons. He was named Most Valuable Player for five seasons as well as playing the number one position from the eighth grade through his senior year. In basketball, he was a 3-year starter, selected All Region twice and was a Co-Captain and Most Valuable for the 2010 Region Champion and State Semifinalist Team. He was a 4-time state doubles champion in the United States Tennis Association Junior Tennis Association as well as 3-time state singles runner-up in the 14 and under division and a Southern Section Doubles Champion in the 18 and under division. At Furman University, he was selected first team All Southern Conference in doubles. During his senior year at Furman, he was the Team Co-Captain and Most Valuable Player. He was a 4-time academic All-Southern Conference.

Adam Green

A 2005 graduate of Easley High School, Adam ran cross country and track. In Cross Country, he was the 2001 and 2003 Coaches Award, the 2002 Green Wave Pride and 2004 Most Valuable Runner recipient. In Track, he was the 2003-2004 Most Valuable in Running Events, selected All Region in 2004 while being the 800 meter Region Champion. Selected All State in 2004 in the 1600 m, the 2005 Easley High Most Valuable Runner as well as the Pickens County Boys Track MVP, he was also selected in 2004 and 2005 All Region and All State. He signed with Coker College and was a member of their Cross Country Team as well as competed as an individual for Coker at track events. He was awarded Most Valuable Freshman and won the Coaches Award in 2007, 2008 and 2009 in Cross Country. In 2007, he won the Carolina Intercollegiate Track and Field 1500 meters and was named to the All Championship Team. Adam graduated from Coker with a BA in Criminology and received his masters from Anderson University in Criminal Justice.

Chad Henderson

A 1989 graduate of Easley High School, Chad ran cross country and track as well as playing JV basketball earning six letters in track and five letters in cross country. In track, he set the school and county record in the 800 meters and was the county champion in the 800 meters in 1988 and 1989. In 1989, he was a member of the 4 X 800 relay team that set the school record and a member of the Distance Medley Relay Team that set the school record which still stands today. He was an Upper State Qualifier in the 800 meters in 1987, 1988 and 1989. In Cross Country, he was a state qualifier in 1986 and 1987 and was All County in 1985, 1986, 1987 and 1988. He also served as the Captain of the first Cross Country team from Easley to qualify for the State Meet. In 1988, he was selected Most Valuable Runner for the Cross Country Team. In 1986, he was a member of the state 4 X 800 Junior Olympic Championship Relay Team. Received an athletic scholarship to attend Baptist College and ran track there.

Major Ron Whittemore

A 1966 graduate of Easley High School, Ron played football, ran track and was a member of the wrestling team. He was a member of the 1962 AA State Champion Football Team and the 1964 AA Upper State Champion Football Team. He earned three letters in football and was the captain of the 1965 team. He was selected to play in the SCACA North-South All Star Game where he was a starter at guard. He received a scholarship to Clemson University and started for the Freshman Team playing guard and linebacker. He lettered 4 years in track and participated on the Clemson track team also. During his senior year of high school, he received the “Fess Lenhardt Award,” being the School’ Most Outstanding Athlete. He earned Eagle Scout Award in 1961 and while in high school, he also was involved in Student Council, Block “E” Club, Future Teachers of America, Health Careers Club, Jr-Sr committee, Latin Club, French Club and National Honor Society. During his senior year he was selected a Wofford King Teen and voted Senior Superlative as Best School Spirit. He was drafted after his freshman year at Clemson and entered active duty in the Army in February, 1968. He became an Army Medic and later graduated in the Army’s Clinical Special Course. He was selected to Infantry Officers Candidate School and went to Airborne Training, Special Forces Training(Green Berets), language training and was assigned to 8th Special Forces Group, Panama, Canal Zone where he was assigned to Underwater Operations/Scuba Course. After leaving active duty he graduated from USC in 1974, Bachelors in Nursing from Medical College of Georgia in 1975 and earned his Master’s in Education 1977. He returned to active duty in 1975 and retired after 21-plus-years in 2011.

The ceremony will be halftime during the Easley vs. Wade Hampton Varsity football game on Oct. 4 at the stadium.

Adam Green https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_AdamGreen.jpg Adam Green Courtesy photo Chad Henderson https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_ChadHenderson.jpg Chad Henderson Courtesy photo Joel Cook https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_JoelCook.jpg Joel Cook Courtesy photo Ron Whittenmore https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_RonWhittenmore.jpg Ron Whittenmore Courtesy photo Spencer Collins https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_SpencerCollins.jpg Spencer Collins Courtesy photo

EHS inducts five to Athletic HOF