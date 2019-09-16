PICKENS – The YMCA of Easley, Pickens and Powdersville recently announced Amber Rundberg would be coming on as the new Aquatics and Sports Director for the Pickens YMCA.

“I am excited to join the Pickens YMCA family and to build on the great work that is being done to promote water safety and youth sports in our community,” Rundberg said. “I’m looking forward to meeting our members, working with our families and fulfilling the mission of the Y in our community.”

In her role at the Pickens YMCA, Amber will lead the the branch’s aquatics department, including swim lessons, Water Safety Week, swim team and staff. She will also oversee the staff and operations at the Easley YMCA pool. Additionally, she will lead the youth sports programs at the Pickens YMCA, including soccer and baseball.

Y officials said Rundberg has “a deeply rooted passion for water safety” that will greatly benefit the organization’s efforts to reduce drowning rates in Pickens County. She has been involved in Aquatics Leadership at the Kosciusko Community YMCA in Indiana and the Caine Halter YMCA in Greenville. Amber also brings coaching experience in both soccer and basketball, they said.

“We are excited to welcome Amber to our Y family! Her experience and passion for water safety will be a great asset for our community,” said Tiffany Mullinax, Pickens YMCA Branch Executive. “She will help lead our aquatics programs to build confident swimmers and our sports programs to instill sportsmanship while having fun.”

