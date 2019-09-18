PICKENS COUNTY — A 15-year-old boy on a church camping trip died Friday evening after saving his little brother from drowning on Lake Keowee, according to officials.

The Pickens County coroner’s office identified the teen as Sahiyd Thomas-Joyner, of Spartanburg.

Pickens County Emergency Management (PCEM) said the drowning happened shortly after 7 p.m. near Highway 11 and Crowe Creek Road, close to Keowee Toxaway State Park.

Although the area was not easily accessible by land, PCEM officials said crews were on scene within 21 minutes of receiving the call for help and found Thomas-Joyner after searching for 11 minutes, about 20 feet from shore, they said.

Shady Grove FD, Pickens County EMS, Pickens County deputies and Pickens County Rescue also responded.

The Vineyard Fire Department pulled Thomas-Joyner from the water at 7:43 p.m. and he was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced, according to the coroner’s office.

On Dorman High School’s Facebook page, school officials wrote the following:

“We have some very sad news to share with our Cavalier family. One of our students, Sahiyd Thomas-Joyner, passed away this weekend in a tragic accident. Sahiyd was on a church camping trip Friday at Lake Keowee. According to Sahiyd’s parents he jumped into the lake to save his brother, who appeared to have been caught in a current. He was able to get his brother to shore, but unfortunately Sahiyd did not make it. Sahiyd was a sophomore who genuinely cared for others. He loved to sing and was actively involved in the Dorman chorus. We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. Sahiyd’s siblings also attend District Six schools.”

The school added additional counselors and support would be made available for students, faculty and staff.

“We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to Sahiyd’s family,” they said.

