EASLEY — State Farm agents know first-hand the trauma a family faces following a devastating house fire. That’s one reason why the state’s largest home insurer is taking a proactive approach to working with local fire departments to help communities reduce house fires.

Easley State Farm agent Meg Boyles is donating fire prevention kits to the Crosswell Fire District ahead of the National Fire Protection Association Fire Prevention Week.

The kits contain educational fire prevention materials for homeowners and children. Firefighters can share the information at fire stations or at community events.

“We hope this donation will help raise awareness and reduce fire losses in the Easley/Crosswell community,” said Boyles.

Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 6-12.

Pictured left to right: State Farm Agent Meg Boyles, Kiya Salley (granddaughter of Meg Boyles), Lieutenant Brad Wilson, and Fire Chief Billy Gibson. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_fire-1.jpg Pictured left to right: State Farm Agent Meg Boyles, Kiya Salley (granddaughter of Meg Boyles), Lieutenant Brad Wilson, and Fire Chief Billy Gibson. Photo courtesy of Firefighter Michael Roach