UPSTATE — The Green Wave was crushed on Friday with a 57-0 shut out at home against Westside.

In 67 total plays, the Rams had 31 first downs compared to Easley’s 4 first downs in 44 total plays. Time of possession was also skewed with Westside controlling the ball 28:32 to the host’s 19:28.

The only stat the teams were about equal in … was penalties.

Easley drew 11 flags for 81 yards. The Rams had 9 for 85 yards.

The Green Wave, (1-3), (0-1), hasn’t won a game since the season opener against Pickens but they should fare better this Friday at home vs. Mann, (0-4), (0-1) — who are winless this season.

Around the County, Pickens (2-3), had a pretty good week defeating Berea 31-25 on the road and Daniel (3-0) continues to remain undefeated with their 45-26 win over Ridge View.

Liberty fans were disappointed with the Red Devils’ 16-7 loss to Carolina Academy. Liberty scored a TD in the first and held the Trojans scoreless for the first half but Carolina Academy came back in the second half with an impressive 84-yard TD run by Tyrese Hampton after which they went for (and got) two. Another eight points in the fourth sealed the deal.

Over in Anderson District II, Wren had a good night on Friday defeating Clinton 63-13. The ‘Canes move to 3-1 but have yet to play any regional match-ups. It’s worth noting that with the win, Wren moved into the Top 20 ranked teams in the state, coming in at no. 20.

Powdersville, however, is having “a day” — and not in a good way.

With their 55-6 loss to Walhalla, the Pats drop to 0-5. They’ll be looking to take advantage of this week’s bye to make some major changes if they hope to have any chance against the 4-1 Palmetto Mustangs on Sept. 27.

Pickens defeated Berea 31-25 on the road. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_blueflame1.jpg Pickens defeated Berea 31-25 on the road. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com