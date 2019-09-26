PICKENS COUNTY — Don your seersucker and pull out your hats and fascinators — it’s Derby Night at The Madren Center in Pickens County on Oct. 4.

This annual fundraiser for The Parenting Place is a Kentucky Derby themed event which will feature a silent auction with over 40 baskets, three raffles with prizes worth over $500 each, a horse racing game with individual and grand prizes, music and dancing and your fanciest derby attire.

The excitement will begin at 6:30 and end at 10 pm. with heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. The evening will be led by County Councilman Roy Costner, and will include remarks from President and CEO of United Way of S.C., Naomi Torfin-Lett.

The Parenting Place’s programs include in-home parenting education, counseling and supportive services, and parenting classes to prevent child abuse and neglect across Greenville, Anderson, Pickens and Oconee counties.

According to data, South Carolina currently ranks 39th in overall child well-being.

“Programs such as free, intensive parenting education and mental health support through home visitation are extremely important,” a spokesperson for TPP said. “Our goal is to reduce the traumatic effects of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) by strengthening support systems, building resiliency, and empowering families.”

Community support would allow TPP the opportunity to continue building strong families across the Upstate, they said.

Tickets for the event are $35 and may be purchased by visiting www.tppupstate.org.

Derby Night to support The Parenting Place on Oct. 4. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_derby.jpg Derby Night to support The Parenting Place on Oct. 4. Courtesy photo