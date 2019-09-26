PICKENS COUNTY — On Monday night, the School District of Pickens County’s school board approved a millage decrease in response to property reassessment.

Officials said he district’s current operating millage rate of 114 mills will drop to 108.9 mills, which will be in effect for Pickens County’s 2019 property bills.

Millage rates are the tax rates used to calculate local property taxes. The rate represents the amount per every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. Assigned millage rates are multiplied by the total taxable value of the property in order to arrive at the property taxes.

The change will mean a lower property tax rate on business properties, rentals and automobiles, they said.

As always, the change will not impact owner-occupied homes, which are exempt from school operating millage, SDPC board members said.

While the exact impact on individual tax bills will depend on the assessed values of properties, the measure is “revenue-neutral” — meaning the district does not see increased revenue as a result of reassessed property values.

Revenues may rise, however, as new construction occurs in the county, they said.

“This is fantastic news for our county for many reasons,” said Dr. Brian Swords, SDPC Board chairman. “It means that property values are going up, which means Pickens County is a place people want to be. It also shows that investing in our schools — specifically to retain teachers, provide School Resource Officers, and expand opportunities at the Career & Technology Center — pays off in the long term by growing our tax base. Finally, taxpayers benefit from a larger tax base because it means we can fund our district at a lower tax rate.”

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com