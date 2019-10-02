The Clemson Tiger will be at the Easley library on Oct. 8. The Clemson Tiger will be at the Easley library on Oct. 8.

EASLEY — Calling all Clemson fans — you think you know your Clemson trivia? Well, the crew over at the Hampton Memorial Library in Easley is inviting you to prove it.

On Oct. 8, head on down to meet the Clemson Tiger mascot, enjoy Skins’ hot-dogs and sodas and test your Clemson trivia knowledge.

Starting at 5 p.m., the Clemson Tiger mascot will be at the library giving locals the opportunity to meet and snap a photo or two. Guests are encouraged to have a hot-dog, hang out for a while before Clemson Trivia starts at 6 p.m., presented by Skip Eisiminger, Professor Emeritus of English and Humanities at Clemson University.

Prof. Skip holds a Ph.D. in English from the University of South Carolina and is an accomplished poet, essayist and author. Though he retired in 2017, he continues to serve as a facilitator of Clemson University’s Veterans’ Writing Project, and has been teaching at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute since 2012.

The event is free and open to all.

The Clemson Tiger will be at the Easley library on Oct. 8. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_tiger.jpg The Clemson Tiger will be at the Easley library on Oct. 8. Courtesy photo