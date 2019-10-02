Top anglers compete at Hartwell

Bradford Beavers Bradford Beavers

UPSTATE — FLW Tour pro Bradford Beavers of Summerville, S.C., brought a two-day total of 10 bass to the scale weighing 28 pounds, 1 ounce, to win the two-day T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League (BFL) South Carolina Division super-tournament on Lake Hartwell Sunday. Beavers earned $6,345 for his efforts.

“I was hitting six or seven different areas on the lower end of the lake, just looking for schooling fish that were chasing blueback herring,” says Beavers, a three-time FLW Cup qualifier with more than a quarter of a million dollars in career earnings. “I’m not real familiar with Hartwell, so I don’t know the exact names of the areas I was fishing, but I caught around 10 fish each day.

“It was definitely a timing deal,” Beavers continues. “It was really tough to predict when the bait were coming through, but when we hit it right we really caught them. I just rotated through the spots and waited to get lucky when they were feeding.”

Beavers caught 90% of his fish on a walking topwater bait, but he also added a couple drop-shotting a 6-inch straight tail worm.

“I caught a 5-pounder on the final day with three minutes to go that pretty much won me the tournament,” Beavers went on to say. “That turned out to be the key, for me. I finally got a big one.”

The top 10 boaters:

1st: Bradford Beavers, Summerville, S.C., 10 bass, 28-1, $4,345 + $2,000 Ranger Cup Bonus

2nd: John Duarte, Middle River, Md., 10 bass, 27-10, $1,972

3rd: Andy Wicker, Pomaria, S.C., 10 bass, 27-9, $1,297

4th: Deron Johnson, Anderson, S.C., 10 bass, 27-4, $734

5th: Eddie Whiten Jr., Easley, S.C., 10 bass, 24-5, $629

6th: Taylor Ashley, Warrior, Ala., 10 bass, 22-8, $577

7th: Brandt Tumberg, Moore, S.C., 10 bass, 22-2, $524

8th: Ron Brown, Cross, S.C., 10 bass, 19-13, $622

9th: Robbie Harrelson, Moncks Corner, S.C., five bass, 10-12

10th: Matt Redd, Belton, S.C., five bass, 10-10

Duarte caught a 4-pound, 13-ounce bass – the heaviest of the event in the Boater Division – and earned the event’s Boater Big Bass award of $300.

Daniel McGlohorn of Polmaria, won the Co-angler Division and $1,772 Sunday after catching a two-day total of 10 bass weighing 18 pounds, 15 ounces.

The top 10 co-anglers:

1st: Daniel McGlohorn, Polmaria, S.C., 10 bass, 18-15, $1,772

2nd: Jeremy Montgomery, Overland Park, Kan., 10 bass, 18-9, $936

3rd: Brandon Lawson, Union, S.C., eight bass, 17-5, $575

4th: Mike Jackson, Mount Airy, Ga., six bass, 15-1, $367

5th: Chris Wilson, Easley, S.C., 10 bass, 14-12, $314

6th: Stewart Uldrick, Anderson, S.C., 10 bass, 14-11, $288

7th: Zack Ross, Charleston, S.C., eight bass, 14-3, $262

8th: Harold Addison II, Columbia, S.C., five bass, 8-7, $336

9th: Kevin Henderson, Honea Path, S.C., five bass, 7-14

10th: Brennan Gunther, Mount Pleasant, S.C., five bass, 7-11

Calvin Clatterbuck, of Conway, caught the largest bass in the Co-angler Division, a fish weighing in at 4 pounds, 2 ounces. The catch earned him the event’s Co-angler Big Bass award of $150.

The T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League (BFL) South Carolina Division super-tournament on Lake Hartwell was hosted by the Anderson Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The top 45 boaters and co-anglers in the region based on point standings, along with the five winners in each qualifying event, will be entered in the Oct. 17-19 BFL Regional Championship on the Potomac River in Marbury, Maryland. Boaters will compete for a top award of a Ranger Z518L with a 200-horsepower outboard and $20,000, while co-anglers will fish for a new Ranger Z518L with a 200-horsepower outboard.

