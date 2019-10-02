Dept. of Ed. report cards in for SDPC

PICKENS COUNTY — The South Carolina Department of Education released its 2018-2019 School Report cards this week, showing every school in the School District of Pickens County scoring “Average” or better ratings.

The report card assigns ratings of Excellent, Good, Average, Below Average, and Unsatisfactory. Of the 23 SDPC schools measured, nine were rated Excellent, 11 were rated Good, and three were rated Average.

Fifteen of SDPC’s schools improved their overall rating from last year, six stayed the same, and two declined.

Three of the schools that stayed the same were already rated Excellent last year, according to the report.

The SC Department of Education defines an Average rating as: “school performance meets the criteria to ensure all students meet the Profile of the SC Graduate.” Excellent and Good ratings indicate that schools exceed the criteria.

“I am very pleased with both our overall performance and the improvement our schools have shown since last year,” said Dr. Danny Merck, SDPC superintendent. “These report cards measure not only overall achievement, but student growth, engagement, and parent feedback. Positive results can only be the result of very hard work by our teachers, support staff, and principals, and I admire what they’ve accomplished for our students in the past year.”

“These report cards give us very specific feedback about our areas of strength and weakness,” said Sharon Huff, assistant superintendent of Instructional Services. “Last year, many of our schools saw the positive results from several years of focus on literacy in early childhood. As a result, our third grade reading scores saw great improvement. At the high school level, our schools continue to excel on measures of college and career readiness, which may be the most important indicator of how well our students are prepared for the future.”

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

