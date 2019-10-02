Are you up to the challenge?

The Pickens Main Street Challenge is open now. The Pickens Main Street Challenge is open now.

PICKENS — The Pickens Revitalization Association recently announced a new Main Street Challenge is gearing up for 2019-2020 as part of a continuing effort to support and re-vamp the city’s historic downtown area.

According to the Pickens Revitalization Association (PRA), the Main Street Challenge is an entrepreneurial start-up competition for the purpose of generating additional retail occupancy in Pickens. At the same time, officials say it provides a means by which local, area, and regional entrepreneurs can advance their desire to expand or open a new business.

For up to two winning entries, the Main Street Challenge program will offer two cash incentives in the amount of $5,000 or one cash incentive in the amount of $10,000 for start-up businesses, which must then open a new location in Pickens by May 1, 2020.

The money offered to the winner(s) will take the form of a potentially forgivable loan, determined by the business’ ability to meet all requirements of the program.

Past Main Street Challenge programs have been successful in bringing the Appalachian Ale House to Pickens and the addition of a pollinator garden and agritourism sites with Bee Well Honey. Last year’s contest garnered three winners, including The Colonial House Bed & Breakfast, Twisted Skillet Bistro and the addition of an ice cream parlor to Burgess & Taylor General Store.

Business concepts eligible for the competition include: new start-up businesses, franchises, an expansion or relocation of an existing location from another community, or, a significant expansion of an existing local business that would branch into an additional business concept, they said.

The PRA’s Board of Directors — which administers the Challenge — stated they have several goals connected with the program including recruiting new business that will enhance the business mix in the City of Pickens, highlighting available properties and increase retail occupancy, providing entrepreneurial businesses with financial assistance to launch their concepts, to create positive buzz about Pickens, and finally, to drive consumer traffic to Pickens.

“The Main Street Challenge benefits our community by drawing out the best ideas for new businesses and enables the winning entrepreneurs to bring their plan to life,” said Patrick Lark, President of the PRA Board. “Pickens is ripe with ideas, but many entrepreneurs find the start-up costs of creating their ideal business space too overwhelming. The Main Street Challenge is a catalyst to move these entrepreneurs from idea to reality, and the Pickens Revitalization Association is here to support and see the new business prosper through the crucial startup phase.”

The Main Street Challenge will follow a set timeline throughout 2019 and 2020, as laid out below:

Sept. 25, 2019 – Application Available

Oct. 25, 2019 – Round One Due: Application

Nov. 8, 2019 – Announce Semi-Finalists

Dec. 20, 2019 – Round Two Due: Business Plan

Jan. 8, 2020 – Announce Finalists

Jan. 21, 2020 – Finalists Pitch

Feb. 4, 2020 – Winner(s) Announced

May 1, 2020 – Business(es) Open

For the 2019-20 Main Street Challenge guidelines and application, interested parties can visit www.historicpickens.com and click on “Main Street Challenge.”

The application is available online and in print form at the Pickens Revitalization Association Office at 222 West Main Street, Pickens.

