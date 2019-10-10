POWDERSVILLE — A moped driver was struck by suspects fleeing police during a high speed chase on Monday, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

ACSO deputies said they were initially responding to a shoplifting call at the QuikTrip in Powdersville when the suspects fled in a black Chrysler 300 around 12:35 a.m.

Officials said deputies witnessed a man get out of the passenger side of the car and quickly return carrying multiple cases of beer. When the car left the parking lot, the deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over.

The vehicle, which deputies learned had been stolen during a carjacking in Atlanta, took off — striking the moped.

At times, the chase reached speeds of 95 miles per hour, deputies said.

The chase ended on South Washington Avenue, when the driver and a passenger abandoned the car and tried to escape on foot, according to the incident report.

Officials said a deputy injured his left arm while attempting to take the suspected driver, identified as 30-year-old Marrquessz Miller, of Greenville, into custody as he was climbing a fence.

Word on the condition of the moped driver, as well as the injured deputy, was not immediately available.

Miller was booked into the Anderson County jail Sunday on charges receiving stolen goods, failure to stop for blue lights, hit-and-run with great bodily injury, driving under suspension and resisting arrest involving assault.

The passenger from the vehicle has not yet been found, deputies said.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com