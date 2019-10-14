CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan dropped their third Conference Carolinas game of the season to the Emmanuel Lions in a 3-1 final score.

Southern Wesleyan took 13 shots and four shots on goal in the loss to Emmanuel on Wednesday. Ashley Romanowski and Molly Wanning led the Warriors. Romanowski took four shots and two on goal, while Wanning had three shots and one on goal. Romanowski scored the lone goal of the game on a penalty kick. Jen Golio played all 90 minutes in goal for the Warriors, recording 10 saves.

Southern Wesleyan attacked early as Molly Wanning drove to the net, but Hannah Welch collected the ball to keep the Warriors from taking an early lead. Emmanuel quickly countered with several shots that Jen Golio got in front of, but Moriah Logue got ball over the hands of Golio to give the Lions a 1-0 advantage. The Lions extended their lead to 2-0 on a goal by Hannah Logue at the half.

The Warriors pressured early in the second half, continuing to challenge the Lions defense as Ashely Romanowski, Natalie Thompson and Rachel Curtis all drove the ball toward the net. Southern Wesleyan would not let up as Ashton Irby took a shot on goal, but Hannah Welch collected the ball to keep the Warriors off the board. Emmanuel extended their lead to 3-0, however a penalty in the box allowed Ashley Romanowski to take a penalty kick that reached the net. Despite several more shots by Heily Hernandez, Molly Wanning and Romanowski the Warriors dropped the game 3-1.

Southern Wesleyan will next host the Barton Bulldogs on Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. They will then hit the road the Shaw University to take on the Bears on Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. The Warriors will then host the Converse Valkyries on senior night on October 19.

https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_SWU.jpg