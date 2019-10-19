PICKENS — The 37th annual South Carolina Juried Arts Show opening reception will be held at the Pickens County Museum of Art and History this Saturday, Oct. 19 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

The competition was judged by nationally and internationally renowned watercolorist Fred Graff. A total of $2,750 in cash prizes will be awarded at the reception, including one artist who will receive the Grand Prize title and $1,000.

The reception is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

The following artists will be featured: Al Morris, Aldo Muzzarelli, Ali van den Broek, Ann Ricker, Annette Giaco, Bill Clark, Brenda Hill, Brenda McLean, C.T. Weiss, Carol Mann, Carole Tinsley, Charlene McDonnough, Chris Long, Dawnyelle Moore, Debbie Bzdyl, Debi Schusler, Diana Walter, Emily Haynie, Erin Cronin-Webb, Fallon Peper, Fred Wood, Gordon Dohm, Jeff Byrd, Jo Ann Taylor, Joyce Ford, Julie Lamp, Kara Bender, Kathleen Digney, KC Christmas, Kristen Eisenbraun, Larry Seymour, Louisa Pyle Kirk, Michael Ziemer, Morgan McCarver, Nancy Bourne, Patti Rivers, Ronald Buttler, Ruth Burley, Scott Cunningham, Seth Scheving, Shelley Grund, Terry Norris, Thomas Hunt, Thomas Tipton and Yelita Diaz.

The Pickens County Museum is located at 307 Johnson Street, in Pickens.

https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_museum.jpg