CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan University has named Rev. Heath Mullikin as its new director of alumni relations.

A 1997 graduate of Southern Wesleyan, Mullikin serves as the pastor of Oakway United Wesleyan Church, where he has been since 2010.

He previously served in youth ministry in South Carolina, Pennsylvania and North Carolina for 14 years, leading into his current role. He has been a part of Wesleyan camps and conventions for more than 20 years.

Mullikin has been active in online broadcasting and is a social media influencer. Active in online programming from its early years, he has served as co-host of the Techology Show, created the Heath Mullikin Project podcast, and participated as a member of the livestream team for many Wesleyan Church events and, most recently, the New Room Conference among other projects. VP of Advancement, Scott Drury says, “Heath Mullikin brings a love for SWU and a creative flair for technology and social media. I believe Heath’s many unique qualities will lead SWU to new levels of connection and value-added relationship within our growing alumni community.”

Attending Southern Wesleyan University after a call to ministry at Pendleton High School was God’s way of keeping Mullikin close to home while leading him into a whole new world. While at Southern Wesleyan he met his wife Karen (Amo, 1999). They were married in 1999 and served together until her passing in January 2019 after a long bout with Huntington’s Disease. Mullikin and his children Milena,16, Charis, 16 and Drake, 12, carry on in the hope that God’s grace and goodness can shine through their lives and

bring joy to others. “With the creativity and drive of Heath taking on the critical role of Director, our alumni will find new ways to connect and be supported by our wonderful alumni association!” says President Todd Voss, “we are so blessed to have Heath as an important part of SWU!”

Heath Mullikin https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Heath-Mullikin.jpg Heath Mullikin Courtesy photo