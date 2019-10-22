UPSTATE — Tri-County Technical College’s Early Care and Education program is planning a community event aimed at making literacy fun for the entire family.

The Fall Book Ball will be held Monday, Oct. 28, from 5-7 p.m. in Ruby Hicks Hall on the Pendleton Campus. This literacy festival is for children ages 2-8 years of age and their families. Children are encouraged to dress up in their favorite costumes for this Halloween-themed event.

“This will be a fun atmosphere with literacy-based games, crafts and activities,” said Meredith Dickens, program director for Early Care and Education.

“Our students are tasked with creating interactive literacy activities where children can have fun with language and reading. We encourage families to take these ideas and have fun with them at home,” she said.

Thematic exercises include sorting and matching, an activity associated with children listening to a story, “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie,” as well the book, How Full is Your Bucket?, which teaches children the language of kindness through a sharing and caring activity.

“We want to put resources in parents’ hands so they can make anything a teachable moment,” said instructor Kimberly Sharp. “If parents are excited about reading, then their kids will follow suit. These activities grow their academic, social and emotional development, as well,” said Sharp.

