PICKENS COUNTY — The School District of Pickens County earned an Excellence in Risk Control Award from the South Carolina School Boards Insurance Trust (SCSBIT), according to a release from the Trust.

The award, which recognizes member school districts that focus on reducing workplace health and safety risks, was presented during the SCSBIT Risky Business Seminar held Oct. 16-18, 2019 in Myrtle Beach.

SCSBIT annually selects recipients from among its 60-plus member school districts that implement effective prevention and safety programs that are aimed at lowering the number of worker accidents and absences, officials said.

“One of SCSBIT’s primary goals is to reduce the risk for on-the-job accidents through effective risk management practices. The team in Pickens continually makes the safety of staff in the district a priority,” said SCSBIT’s Risk Control Manager Tim Hinson.

School districts across the state received 2018-2019 Workers’ Compensation Risk Control Grants totaling $1,226,958 from the South Carolina School Boards Insurance Trust’s grant program.

Fifty-eight school districts participated in the grant program this year, including SDPC.

SCSBIT’s non-competitive grants program provides funding for the one-time purchase of a product or service that supports a member district’s risk management objectives. The products or services must help reduce risk and the frequency or severity of losses. The amount of funding awarded to member districts is based on their workers’ compensation premium.

Enhancements to the grants are also available for the next school year for meeting certain criteria, including holding district and school-level safety committee meetings, participating in walk-through safety audits and attending SCSBIT’s annual Risky Business Seminar, they said.

SDPC Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Administration Josh Young and School Board member Phillip Bowers receive an Excellence in Risk Control award from SCSBIT Risk Control Manager Tim Hinson (left). https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_sdpcSA.jpg SDPC Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Administration Josh Young and School Board member Phillip Bowers receive an Excellence in Risk Control award from SCSBIT Risk Control Manager Tim Hinson (left). Courtesy photo