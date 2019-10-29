PICKENS COUNTY — The School District of Pickens County recently announced the South Carolina Board of Education has approved the district’s waiver request under the Schools of Choice Exempt from State Laws & Regulations provision (59-19-350).

The waiver will give SDPC flexibility to innovate more options for personalized learning, flexible learning environments and authentic learning experiences, they said.

Specifically, the waiver gives SDPC exemption from a number of regulations related to school calendar; teacher certification for virtual and specialized courses; class sizes, minutes per week, number of teacher preparations in virtual and blended instruction; and proficiency-based learning.

“I want to thank the State Board of Education for giving us the flexibility to innovate and create opportunities for our students,” said Dr. Danny Merck, SDPC superintendent. “We are determined to improve personalized learning, and we are making exciting progress.”

Officials said SDPC is “pioneering ways to offer students more course options” through its virtual school franchise (Virtual SDPC), other online schools such as Virtual SC, and blended learning which combines online education with the traditional classroom.

The purpose of the waiver is to give SDPC more ways to provide students with a with a variety of courses such as World Language and Advanced Placement — not to replace traditional classroom instruction with certified teachers in core courses, they said.

Likewise, the waivers for class sizes do not impact traditional face-to-face classes. Flexibility on the calendar designed to give students more flexibility with their schedules, allowing rolling enrollment in online courses, and allowing students to fit both a 12-week and 8-week online course in each semester, they said.

Of course, none of this will matter if the School Board votes it down.

On Monday, Oct. 28, SDPC administration will be presenting a new calendar to the school board for the 2020-2021 school year.

The calendar will have a start date of Aug. 4, which is earlier than allowed by the state in years past, officials said.

SDPC Information Specialist John Eby said part of SDPC’s plan for offering more virtual and blended courses was a calendar that featured two 20-week blocks for classes both before and after Christmas break, allowing first semester to be completed before the break.

This innovation in scheduling to accommodate virtual and blended courses was essential to the state’s approval of our waiver, he said.

SDPC administration also believes that students and families will benefit from longer holiday breaks, school ending before Memorial Day, and multiple breaks during second semester to reduce stress and improve mental health of students and staff.

District officials said they understand a change to an earlier start date may create conflicts with pre-planned activities for some families. Families which have an already-scheduled conflict in early August with this calendar, are encouraged to contact their school’s principal no later than Dec. 20, 2019, they said.

New calendar to be presented to school board Oct. 28

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com