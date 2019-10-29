PICKENS COUNTY — Who doesn’t want to add a dramatic effect to Halloween hijinks? Haunted displays can be taken up a notch with the use of some scene-setting enhancements, including dry ice and fog machines.

Dry ice and fog machines can help Halloween revelers create a smoky, mysterious feel, but each of these haunting accessories must be used with safety in mind at all times.

Dry ice

Dry ice is the solid form of carbon dioxide. Dry ice is often used for spooky effects because it produces a vapor when it sublimates from its dry form. This occurs after exposure to air and liquid that is warmer than the dry ice.

Because the temperature of dry ice is extremely cold, (-109.3 F or -78.5 C), people can suffer from frostbite if they touch it, warns the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. People who intend to handle dry ice need to use tongs or protective gloves when doing so. Children may not understand the danger of dry ice, so they should never be allowed near it.

Dry ice should be kept in an insulated cooler and stored and used in a well-ventilated area, as the CO gas can sink to low areas and replace oxygenated air. High concentrations of CO gas may be fatal when breathed in.

If dry ice is used in drinks, it is important that no dry ice fragments are ingested, which can cause tissue damage as well as pressure from the buildup of the release of gas, states the information site ThoughtCo.

Fog machines

Fog machines can produce a scary and realistic Halloween tableau. When using fog machines, it is essential that users confirm which solution is being used to produce the fog. Many utilize a water and glycol solution that has been deemed safe if inhaled. However, some people may find it causes throat irritation. Some products use proprietary formulas, concealing the identity and proportion of ingredients. Users should avoid these products unless they can confirm which chemicals are being used and that those chemicals are safe.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour says that fog/smoke generating machines should be placed in locations where exposure to the concentrated smoke is minimal. The machines also should be used exactly as the manufacturer directs and not altered by using dyes, fragrances and other chemicals.

Fog machines can create many illusions, but they also can impede vision if the fog is too thick. Therefore, caution must be heeded to prevent mobility issues due to the fog. Also, sometimes fog machines can produce a slippery residue, so users should be aware of this and monitor conditions around the machines.

Fog machines and dry ice can add flair to Halloween festivities if they are handled and used correctly.

Dry ice is often used for spooky effects because it produces a vapor when it sublimates from its dry form. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_1538570152779.jpeg Dry ice is often used for spooky effects because it produces a vapor when it sublimates from its dry form. Courtesy photo