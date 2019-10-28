Mumps on Clemson campus

CLEMSON — Clemson University officials and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday that they have identified someone on the main campus with a confirmed case of mumps.

University officials said they have been in communication with DHEC to identify anyone who may have been in close contact with the individual.

DHEC officials sent what they called an “exposure letter” to the people affected so they can monitor for symptoms.

Clemson officials said they are working with DHEC to make sure any risk of mumps transmission is quickly identified and addressed.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), mumps is a contagious viral infection with no specific treatment, but symptoms typically disappear over the course of a few weeks.

Mumps is preventable through a mumps, measles, rubella (MMR) vaccination.

Health officials advise anyone who has never received the MMR vaccine to get one immediately. The recommendation is to receive the full two-dose series, officials said.

The vaccine will not prevent infection if you have already been exposed, but will protect you from future exposure.

The following precautions against mumps are advised by DHEC:

Wash hands frequently and efficiently. When unable to wash with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Cover your mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing; use your upper sleeve to cover your cough, not your hand. Avoid sharing food, drinks and items such as eating utensils, cigarettes or vaping devices. Avoid participating in any activities that may result in saliva exposure.

