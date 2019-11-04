Dog agility coming to Clemson

A dog agility club is coming to Clemson. A dog agility club is coming to Clemson. Katrina Scott, who operates VIP Dog Sports in Central, has been the catalyst to getting the Clemson Dog Agility Club off the ground. Katrina Scott, who operates VIP Dog Sports in Central, has been the catalyst to getting the Clemson Dog Agility Club off the ground. Dog in agility competition. Dog in agility competition.

CENTRAL — Clemson University has gone to the dogs — but in a good way.

Meet Danielle “Dani” McLaughlin, a senior pre-veterinary student at Clemson University, and the newest president of a United State Dog Agility Association, the Intercollegiate Dog Agility club – or, better yet — the Clemson Dog Agility Club.

McLaughlin, who has two German Shepherds, is originally from Rock Hill, S.C.

“Animals are my passion and my future,” she said. “I want to work with dairy cattle and do research to make the dairy industry better.”

While walking at a local dog park earlier this year, McLaughlin saw a flyer looking for people interested in helping start a new intercollegiate dog agility club. The flyer was posted by Katrina Scott, a local dog trainer out of Central.

“She (Scott) asked me if I wanted to help get a club started and we met weekly over the summer to develop a constitution, officers and do recruitment,” McLaughlin explained. “We couldn’t register until October and the last step was to find an advisor from Clemson. We met with the club administration board and got approval. After that, the USDAA process of completing the application was easy.”

While McLaughlin will serve as president for the time being, it is her last year before she leaves for veterinary school. Luckily, freshman Karr Hersh (current vice president) is ready and willing to carry on the leadership.

“Our club is structured with two levels: Club members volunteer and help at events and attend monthly information meetings, and team members who tryout in agility. Outside of Clemson, Katrina is our teacher,” McLaughlin said.

Scott, who operates VIP Dog Sports in Central, has been the catalyst to getting the USDAA Intercollegiate (IDA) Clemson Dog Agility Club off the ground. She relocated to the area from Peyton, Colo., and went right to work building the local agility community.

“I have offered the kids my facility for practice and training,” she said. “We are currently running a group class for them, most of them first time agility people and they are having a great time. I also let them join any of my other classes (non-agility) related if I have openings at no charge.”

“They are really excited about this club and happy to have this opportunity. I am excited that I was in a position to be able to bring this club in. When it all started, I had no idea how to get it done, I had many people along the way helping me get to the next step until I finally found Dani and Karr. They took the start up and ran with it. Dani was nominated club president and she is responsible for pushing through all the registrations and applications with USDAA and the college. Now, we sit back and watch it take shape,” said Scott who encourages other trainers to consider helping get IDA clubs started in their area.

