SDPC partners with City over traffic

EASLEY — The School District of Pickens County and the City of Easley have reached an agreement to lengthen the traffic loops at Forest Acres Elementary and West End Elementary, according to a release from the district.

SDPC’s board of trustees approved the district’s Capital Improvement Plan for the coming year on Monday night, which included funds for extended traffic loops at Forest Acres and West End. With the inclusion of the traffic loops the district’s Capital Improvement Plan was underfunded by $207,646, but Easley City Council offered to fund the difference, officials said.

“The traffic situation at these schools has been getting worse for several years, and it’s been a high priority for the district and the city to find a solution,” said Danny Merck, SDPC superintendent. “Economic growth has given us almost enough funding to build these traffic loops while keeping the rest of our facility maintenance plans intact, and Easley has stepped up to close the gap with funding.”

“The City of Easley and City Council has identified the need to reduce congestion around West End Elementary and Forest Acres Elementary Schools and are glad that the School District of Pickens County was willing to make this a priority in their capital funding,” said Easley Mayor Larry Bagwell. “The City is proud to partner with the school district by providing funds to ensure both projects will be completed. We hope these improvements will assist in alleviating congestion around these areas.”

The traffic loops are designed to alleviate traffic on Highway 8 (Pelzer Highway and Pendleton Street) outside West End Elementary and on Brushy Creek Road and McAlister Road outside Forest Acres Elementary, they said.

The projects are slated to begin as soon as possible with the goal of being complete at the start of the 2020-2021 school year. Construction is not expected to interfere with current traffic, they said.

