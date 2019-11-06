Undefeated — again.

Pickens Lady Sparks celebrate 100 consecutive match wins after tournament win on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Walhalla High School. Pickens Lady Sparks celebrate 100 consecutive match wins after tournament win on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Walhalla High School. Pickens Lady Sparks celebrate 6th consecutive perfect season on Saturday, October 19 at Walhalla High School. Back Row (L-R) Jill Baxter, Karlyn Holcombe, Bella Capps, Amber Chapman, Jayden Harden, Lauren Reece, Mellie Crumpton, Tommy Crumpton. Front Row (L-R) Addie Roach, Daileigh Pilgrim, Emily Belcher, Hannah Campbell, Ivy Freeman Pickens Lady Sparks celebrate 6th consecutive perfect season on Saturday, October 19 at Walhalla High School. Back Row (L-R) Jill Baxter, Karlyn Holcombe, Bella Capps, Amber Chapman, Jayden Harden, Lauren Reece, Mellie Crumpton, Tommy Crumpton. Front Row (L-R) Addie Roach, Daileigh Pilgrim, Emily Belcher, Hannah Campbell, Ivy Freeman

PICKENS — The Pickens Middle School volleyball team completed its sixth consecutive undefeated season by winning the AOP Conference Division II Tournament title and stretched its winning streak to 100 straight matches under the direction of head coach Mellie Crumpton.

“Winning 100 matches in a row is an amazing accomplishment and one that each and every player, present and past, should be proud of,” Crumpton said. “It doesn’t come by often, and it isn’t easy to do. We have had some amazing teams and players come through that have helped contribute to this exciting feat! This year I kept telling the players, it isn’t the best team that wins, it’s the team that plays best on that day and let’s be ‘that team!’ ‘That team’ is exactly who they were each match.”

The Sparks also won its sixth consecutive regular-season title with a perfect record of 12-0 in division play and received a first-round bye in the division tournament held October 19 at Walhalla High School. Pickens opened the tournament with a 25-14, 25-7 win over Riverside and then defeated Wren 25-12, 25-18 in the semifinals.

“The semifinals was by far our best match of the season! I was emotional after the first set because I was so proud of how the girls played,” Crumpton said.

Pickens dropped the first set in the finals 24-26 to Wren but fought back to win 25-15, 15-9 in the next two sets to claim a thrilling seventh End-of-Year Tournament Championship in the last eight years.

“Saturday was so much fun for the girls,” Crumpton said. “They had put in so much work, not only physically, but mentally and prepared themselves strategically. It was amazing to see how they executed it all together!”

The Lady Sparks (20–0) lost only two sets the entire season and won sets by an average of over 12 point margin. Leading the offense for the Lady Sparks this season were Ivy Freeman with 153 kills, Amber Chapman with 74, and Daileigh Pilgrim with 54. The Lady Sparks ended the season with a 92.4 serving percentage which was led by Amber Chapman with 58 aces, Ivy Freeman and Lauren Reece with 52 aces each, and Hannah Campbell with 51 aces.

Crumpton has a record of 131-6 in their eight years leading the Pickens Middle School volleyball team.

“I always tell our players, you don’t win because you have Pickens written across your jersey. They train hard, work relentlessly, and play hard together. That is what makes them successful! It’s been one of our quotes for the past six years, ‘Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.”

Pickens Middle School VB players go undefeated for 6th year in a row