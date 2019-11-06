Lady Blue Flame volleyball team advances

Lady Blue Flame sophomore pin hitter Calie Covey prepares to serve against Orangeburg-Wilkinson during the third round of the Class AAAA state volleyball playoffs last week. Lady Blue Flame sophomore pin hitter Calie Covey prepares to serve against Orangeburg-Wilkinson during the third round of the Class AAAA state volleyball playoffs last week.

PICKENS — During second- and third-round action of the Class AAAA state volleyball playoffs last week, the Pickens High School Lady Blue Flame downed familiar Region 1 foe Wren and then defeated Orangeburg-Wilkinson to reach the Upper State Class AAAA Championship.

Pickens defeated Wren for the third time this season in straight sets in second-round action of the state volleyball playoffs Oct. 29 in the Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium at Pickens High School. The Region 1-AAAA champion Lady Blue Flame downed Wren 25-14, 25-14, 25-10.

The Lady Blue Flame defeated Orangeburg-Wilkinson in three sets in the third round of the playoffs Oct. 31 at the Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium. Pickens swept the Lady Bruins 25-18, 25-12, 25-17. The win was the 23rd this season for the Lady Blue Flame in straight sets, including the last eight matches.

Blue Flame Coach Rikki Owens, whose grandfather recently passed away, said: “We love these girls. We are more than just a volleyball team—we are a FAMILY! I have needed them more this week than they needed me. I am blessed beyond words.”

The Lady Blue Flame, 25-6 overall, traveled to Eastside Tuesday night to play the Lady Eagles for the Upper State Class AAAA Championship.

Lady Blue Flame sophomore pin hitter Calie Covey prepares to serve against Orangeburg-Wilkinson during the third round of the Class AAAA state volleyball playoffs last week. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_blueflameVB.jpg Lady Blue Flame sophomore pin hitter Calie Covey prepares to serve against Orangeburg-Wilkinson during the third round of the Class AAAA state volleyball playoffs last week. Photo by Lyndsay Earnhardt