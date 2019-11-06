Barrett takes on Keowee Springs

Michael Barrett Michael Barrett

SIX MILE — Six Mile Fire Chief Michael Barrett, who has served in his position since 2012, has assumed additional duties as the Keowee Springs Fire Chief.

The two districts have worked hand-in-hand for several years under an automatic mutual aid agreement and respond to each other’s calls on a daily basis. “This move will allow for an even more unified response in the area and a better use of our resources,” said Pickens County Emergency Services Director Scott Smith.

The Keowee Springs District first proposed the change last year following the retirement of Chief Sam Simmons. The change went into effect Oct. 27. By utilizing Chief Barrett in both districts, Keowee Springs was able to increase their firefighting personnel without any additional burden to the taxpayers, officials said.

“A unified command for these two communities reflects the reality that each department already assists the other on almost every emergency call,” said Acting County Administrator Ken Roper. “I’m looking forward to watching Chief Barrett in this new, expanded role. He has a track record of building strong relationships in the Six Mile community, and he will carry that ability with him as he assumes responsibilities in the Springs District.”

