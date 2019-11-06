Liberty man arrested

Scott Hunter Scott Hunter

LIBERTY — A Liberty man has been arrested on child pornography charges, according to Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Scott James Hunter was arrested on 11 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, after an investigation from the Attorney General’s Office, ICAC Task Force and Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

The 43-year-old was arrested on Oct. 24 and is charged with one count of sexual exploitation, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

He is also charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree, which is also punishable by a decade behind bars.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Scott Hunter https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_hunter.jpg Scott Hunter Courtesy photo