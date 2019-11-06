Student wins Governor’s Tourism Award

From left, Charlotte Rettberg, Danielle Kreh, Erica Taylor, Austin Bennett, Hanna Elizabeth Persic, SCPRT Director Duane Parrish, First Lady Peggy McMaster, Anna Goebel, Alexis Davis, Keala Lynn Burks and Christopher Medlin. From left, Charlotte Rettberg, Danielle Kreh, Erica Taylor, Austin Bennett, Hanna Elizabeth Persic, SCPRT Director Duane Parrish, First Lady Peggy McMaster, Anna Goebel, Alexis Davis, Keala Lynn Burks and Christopher Medlin.

PICKENS COUNTY — First Lady Peggy McMaster presented nine college students with South Carolina Governor’s Tourism Student Awards during a ceremony Wednesday at the Lace House in Columbia.

The students were recognized for outstanding academic achievement in their hospitality and tourism studies.

The students were:

1. Danielle Kreh from Clemson University, who majored in Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management;

2. Hannah Elizabeth Persic from Coastal Carolina University, who is majoring in Hospitality, Resort and Tourism Management;

3. Alexis Davis from the College of Charleston, majoring in Hospitality and Tourism Management;

4. Charlotte Rettberg from the Culinary Institute of Charleston at Trident Technical College, majoring in Hospitality and Tourism Management;

5. Austin Bennett, a culinary arts technology student at Greenville Technical College;

6. Christopher Medlin from the International Culinary Institute at Horry-Georgetown Technical College, who is pursuing a degree in Baking and Pastry Arts;

7. Erica Taylor, a culinary arts student from Spartanburg Community College;

8. Keala Lynn Burks from the University of South Carolina, majoring in Hospitality Management, and

9. Anna Goebel from the University of South Carolina-Beaufort, majoring in Hospitality Management.

Each student received a plaque and a $1,000 scholarship.

Sponsored by the South Carolina Travel and Tourism Coalition, the Tourism Student Awards recognizes students who were recommended by faculty for exemplary work. Scholarships are provided through the Fred Brinkman Memorial Fund, which is funded through a silent auction held annually at the Governor’s Conference on Tourism & Travel.

From left, Charlotte Rettberg, Danielle Kreh, Erica Taylor, Austin Bennett, Hanna Elizabeth Persic, SCPRT Director Duane Parrish, First Lady Peggy McMaster, Anna Goebel, Alexis Davis, Keala Lynn Burks and Christopher Medlin. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_TourismAward.jpg From left, Charlotte Rettberg, Danielle Kreh, Erica Taylor, Austin Bennett, Hanna Elizabeth Persic, SCPRT Director Duane Parrish, First Lady Peggy McMaster, Anna Goebel, Alexis Davis, Keala Lynn Burks and Christopher Medlin. Courtesy photo