PICKENS — Better late than never? After months of delays, due largely to staffing woes, The new Pickens County Detention Center is open and housing inmates.

Sheriff Rick Clark said back in August the staffing problems were because neighboring counties offered detention officers higher salaries than what Pickens County could offer. He pled his case to the County Council and ended up securing higher wages to help recruit the needed staff.

In August, starting pay for correction officers in Pickens County was around $32,000 annually — $8,000 less than officers make in Greenville County and $3,000 less than Anderson, according to county records.

With higher paying jobs in such close proximity, qualified candidates were simply going for the better paying jobs and Clark said at the time he had already had several potential hires leave and go to other counties in order to make more money.

The County approved raises of about $5,500 for new and existing detention center workers and while it cost the county an extra $333K — the jail still came in at around $1 million under budget, they said.

The “old” jail had been a thorn in the side of County officials for years. The building was constantly over-capacity and had been the basis for multiple lawsuits against the county by inmates.

Additionally, multiple inmate escapes had been reported over the two years alone.

An opening ceremony for the new jail was held on Friday.

