PICKENS — Lady Blue Flame right-side hitter Olivia Dow signed a letter of intent with Lander University on Friday, Nov. 15 to continue her education and her volleyball playing career in Greenwood.

“Olivia is a young lady of integrity and has such a genuine soul,” said Rikki Owens, Lady Blue Flame coach. “Lander will not only be getting a top-notch athlete, but also an all-around phenomenal young woman.”

Dow was an All-State AAAA selection by the South Carolina Coaches Association of Women’s Sports and will be playing Saturday, Nov. 23 in its North-South All-Star Volleyball Match at Erskine College in Due West. The annual event is among the top honors bestowed on high school volleyball players in the Palmetto State.

Olivia Dow collected many accolades during her four-year Lady Blue Flame varsity career. She was named to the All-Tournament Team at the 2019 Nation Ford Invitational and at the 2019 Dorman Tournament of Champions. Dow was also named to the 2019 All Region 1-AAAA team, was the 2019 team leader in blocks and kills and was a team captain. She was a three-time Upper State Champion and a four-time Region 1-AAAA champion.

Olivia Dow (center) signs a National Letter of Intent to continue her education and volleyball career with the Bearcats at Lander University in Greenwood. She was joined at the Nov. 15 signing ceremony at Pickens High School by her parents, Sarah and Ben Dow. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_OliviaDow.jpg Olivia Dow (center) signs a National Letter of Intent to continue her education and volleyball career with the Bearcats at Lander University in Greenwood. She was joined at the Nov. 15 signing ceremony at Pickens High School by her parents, Sarah and Ben Dow. Courtesy of Amanda Dow