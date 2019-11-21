CENTRAL — There are 273 known gravesites in Pickens Cemetery, including 37 confirmed veterans, most of whom are Revolutionary War veterans, including the grave of Robert Pickens, relative to General Andrew Pickens and captain of the South Carolina Militia.

Southern Wesleyan University acquired the cemetery and surrounding property through a generous donation by Rev. Carl Garrison. The University is excited for the opportunities that this will provide to our students as they research the rich and relatively unknown history of the Upstate of South Carolina.

Southern Wesleyan is partnering with Wreaths Across America (wreathsacrossamerica.org), to honor the service, sacrifice, and commitment of the veterans interred at Pickens Cemetery.

The historic cemetery will be the site of a wreath-laying ceremony at 12 p.m. on Dec. 14. The public is invited to the ceremony at Pickens Cemetery, located at 900 Three and Twenty Road near Easley.

The cost to sponsor a wreath is $15. For details, contact the SWU Advancement Office at 864-644-5008 or advancement@swu.edu.

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992.

The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at hundreds of veterans’ cemeteries in all 50 state and beyond.

