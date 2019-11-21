PICKENS COUNTY — Dr. Wesley M. Porter, a native of Pickens County and an alumnus of Clemson University, has been named President of the Agriculture Alumni Board of Directors of Clemson University’s College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences, reports John W. Parris, Director of the SC Agri-News Service.

He will serve a two-year term at the helm of the organization.

Porter, an honor graduate of Clemson University with a B.S. in Agricultural Mechanization in 2007 and an M.S. in Agricultural Engineering in 2010, earned a Ph.D. in Agricultural Engineering at Oklahoma State University in 2013.

“The Clemson Agriculture Alumni Board was formed in 1992 as an advocacy group to promote the College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences through educational and recognition programs,” Parris said. “A primary objective of the board is to inspire and encourage young people to choose careers in agriculture and to attend Clemson University,” he added.

The board, in concert with the college, sponsors an annual golf tournament and a clay shooting benefit to raise funds for scholarships, the Ag-Tailgate Educational Event held during a home-football game and a recognition program of Outstanding Clemson Agriculture Alumni.

Porter is presently serving as an Assistant Professor and Extension Precision Agriculture and Irrigation Specialist in the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences at the University of Georgia.

Headquartered at the Tifton, Georgia Campus, he is responsible for precision agriculture and irrigation education and research. He has developed a reputation for innovative programs that recently earned him the National Precision Ag Award of Excellence in Education and Research.

The son of Mark and Carol Porter of Pickens, Dr. Porter is married to Erin Daly Porter, and they reside in Tifton, Ga.

