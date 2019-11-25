CENTRAL — An attempted murder suspect has been arrested in Central after a brief search on Nov. 21, according to the Seneca Police Department.

Police said Jamel Deshawn Brown was wanted for Attempted Murder following a stabbing on Laing Court. The department alerted the public he was considered armed and dangerous.

Brown was caught with assistance from Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and the Central Police Department about an hour after police released his photo, they said.

Brown was arrested on Pecan Street in Central and remains in custody, they said.

According to officials, the victim in the stabbing was injured in the right eye area and the upper back. He was flown to Prisma Hospital Greenville for treatment and has since been released.

Brown https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Jamel_.jpg Brown Courtesy photo

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com