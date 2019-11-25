UPSTATE — On Saturday, Nov. 16, Lt. Governor Pamela Evette and Palmetto Pride launched the “Grab A Bag” campaign. The statewide effort challenges all South Carolinians to join together in their communities to organize a day to grab a bag and pick up litter.

“We are blessed to live in South Carolina, a place with natural beauty and abundant resources,” said Lt. Gov. Evette. “Just like you, I love this state, and I’m confident that if we all do a little bit, together we can have a tremendous impact.”

The “Grab A Bag” effort was launched in Travelers Rest, the hometown of Lt. Gov. Evette. Volunteer attending the launch picked up almost 300 pounds of trash in one hour around Trailblazer Park and off the Swamp Rabbit Trail. Volunteers in 12 counties participated in group pickups. Pickups were also held on four college campuses in the state. In addition, 216 individuals signed up online committing to pickups.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) supported the Lt. Governor’s campaign by conducting its Fall Cleanup on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, when SCDOT workers and office staff removed litter from highways across the state in all 46 counties. The two anti-litter events resulted in over 2000 people supporting the Lt. Governor’s efforts and collectively removed more than 115 tons of trash from the roadsides of our beautiful state of South Carolina.

Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said SCDOT supports the Lt. Governor’s efforts to clean up South Carolina. “We appreciate the Lt. Governor’s campaign that calls attention to litter that creates an eyesore on the streets of our communities, neighborhoods and our state roads. Trash on our highways is detrimental to economic development and hurts South Carolina’s economy,” said Hall.

