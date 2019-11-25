EASLEY — Richard Thomas Stanley, Sr., 75 of Easley, S.C., passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 in Easley. Born in Coshocton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Harry Stanley and late Lina Stanley and the husband of Miriam Stanley.

He was ordained as a pastor at the young age of 20 and served as a lead pastor for several years and also served as an evangelist during his pastoral life. He served as a missionary to the country of Haiti for 20 plus years. His love for others was always evident in his business and personal life. He never met a stranger.

Survivors include his wife Miriam, one daughter Ramona Negron of Easley, four sons Richard Thomas Stanley, Jr. (Kristina) of Easley, David Stanley (Heather) of Easley, Daniel Stanley (Deanna) of Pickens, S.C., Jonathan Stanley (Kelly) of Easley, one brother; John Stanley of New Port Richey, Fla., one sister in law, Becky Stanley of Central, S.C.

He leaves behind 13 grandchildren; Steven, Tommy III (Jenny), Matthew, Nathan, Jacob, Zoë, Haylie, Isaac, Kaylin, Preston, Emily, Laney, Gavin and one great-grandchild Brody. There are also many nieces and nephews left to share in his memory. He was proceeded￼ in death by his father Harry, mother Lina, and brother Gene Stanley.

A visitation was held Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 from 10:30 until 11:45 a.m. at Bible Methodist Church 855 Gentry Memorial Hwy in Easley. Services were held Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at 12 noon at the Bible Methodist Church. Burial followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com, Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Stanley family.