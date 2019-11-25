EASLEY — Mary Maude “Maudie” Medlin, 85,went to be with her Lord Tuesday Nov. 19,2019 in Easley, S.C. Born in Pickens, S.C., she was the daughter of the late James Ernest Brown and Mary Maude Williams Brown, and wife of the late Ted Larry Medlin.

She was a active member Widowed Person Organization and work at Sangamo for many years.

Survivors include a son; James B. Medlin (Cheryl) of Pickens, a daughter; Susan M. Kinley (Greg) of Anderson. Maudie also leaves six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren to share in her memory. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by a son, Ted Medlin Jr.

A visitation was held Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Dillard Funeral Home. Funeral services followed in the funeral home chapel and burial was at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens, S.C.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to East Pickens Baptist Church. Special thanks go out to the staff of Willows Place in Easley and also Chaplin Jeff and Lisa.

Online condolences may be made to www.dillardfunerals.com, Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Medlin family.