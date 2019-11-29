MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — Southern Wesleyan women’s basketball team rallies late, but cannot pass Mount Olive as they drop their first conference game in a 79-49 final score.

The Warriors shot 32.7% from the field and went 57.9% from the free throw line in the loss to the Trojans. Emily Waters led the Warriors, recording 13 points in the game. She was followed by Aneysa Williams with 10 points. Denisha Hall led the team with five of the 11 assists of the afternoon.

Southern Wesleyan posted 25 rebounds in the game with Emily Waters and Lisana Burnett leading the team with five rebounds apiece. Halee Morrison had both blocks for the Warriors. Southern Wesleyan had three Warriors steal during the game.

The University of Mount Olive charged out of the game, taking an 8-0 lead off back-to-back 3-point shots by Azariah Fields. The Trojans continued to pressure the Warriors, keeping them off the board for the first six minutes of play. Southern Wesleyan finally got on the board with just under four minutes left in the first quarter as Halee Morrison made a layup to put the Warriors down 2-15. They continued to make a late push as Denisha Hall passed to Aneysa Williams to sink a three pointer to make the score 17-5.

The Trojans continued to push ahead as Ivanda Hudjakova made a layup at the start of the second quarter to give them a 24-6 point advantage. Back-to-back baskets by Emily Waters and Lonesha Lee kept the Warriors within twenty-five points. Southern Wesleyan continued to put up a late fight as Aneysa Williams sunk a 3-pointer off an assist by Lisana Burnett to put the score at 38-16. Despite a basket by Sherry Johsnon, the Warriors pushed ahead on a layup by Brooke Henricks to trail 18-46 at the half.

Southern Wesleyan fought back in the third quarter as Lisana Burnett stole the ball and passed it to Emily Waters, Waters was fouled going up for a shot which allowed her to come up to the free throw line. She made both the shots to make the score 20-46. The Warriors continued to push on as Brooke Henricks sunk a 3-pointer and Denisha Hall made free throws to put Southern Wesleyan down 52-28 to the Trojans. Despite a layup by Kiara Jackson, Southern Wesleyan continued to pressure as Burnett made a layup.

The Warriors continued to pressure the Trojans in the final quarter as Brooke Henricks passed the ball up to Burnett who put it into the basket to put Southern Wesleyan down twenty-two points. Mount Olive continued to push ahead, but Southern Wesleyan would not be discouraged. Emily Waters made back-to-back baskets and then Burnett made a free throw to make the score 42-64. Despite last minute shots by Santavia Macomson and Caroline Reese, the Warriors fell to the Trojans 49-79.

Southern Wesleyan will hit the road to Bristol, Tenn., on Dec. 11 to take on the King Tornado, and to Gaffney, S.C., on Dec. 14 to take on the Limestone Saints.

Courtesy of SWU