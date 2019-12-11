PICKENS — In its first game of the season, the Pickens High School women’s basketball team downed cross-county rival Easley High School in a 36-34 thriller played at Pickens’ Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium.

“The Lady Blue Fame had the normal pre-game jitters and played nervous in the first half of the first home game of the season,” said Rikki Owens, Lady Blue Flame coach. “However, after half time they came out confident, played smart and ran our offense, helping us to win the third quarter, which gave us the momentum we needed to finish.”

Freshman Macie Gentry led the Lady Blue Flame with 11 points, three steals and five rebounds. Senior Kaylee Gillespie led in rebounds with nine and had 10 points and three assists.

Senior Sami Turner led in steals with four and had seven points, two assists and three rebounds.

The game was tied 8-8 at the end of the first quarter, but hot 3-point shooting by the Lady Green Wave put them up 19-13 at halftime. The Lady Blue Flame came out strong in the second half, and at the end of the third quarter the score was knotted up at 24-24. The lead went back and forth in the fourth quarter, until Pickens senior Alex Dow scored a field goal with 3:16 remaining to put the Lady Blue Flame up for good 30-28.

Gentry made a timely steal and drove for a layup, giving Pickens a 32-28 lead. Pickens eventually led 36-31 until Lady Green Wave junior sharpshooter Elizabeth Goodwin hit a 3-point shot near the end of regulation to make the final score 36-34.

“This group of young ladies plays as a team, are so teachable and trust the plan,” said Owens. “We could not be more excited about this season and watching them grow while doing things the Blue Flame way!”

In the next week, the Lady Blue Flame play Greer Middle College Charter High School Thursday, Dec. 12 at Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium; travel to Easley High School on Friday, Dec. 13 for a rematch with the Lady Green Wave; and travel to Seneca High School for a game on Monday, Dec. 16.

