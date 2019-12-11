PICKENS COUNTY — A moped driver was killed in a collision on US-178 Sunday afternoon, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP officials said the accident happened around 12:50 p.m. near Old Fox Squirrel Ridge Road.

Gary Duncan of the Pickens County Coroner’s Office stated the moped operator was attempting to make a legal u-turn while traveling east along the road when they were struck by a two-door Honda car that came up from behind.

The driver, identified as 59-year-old Timothy Wayne Stephens of Mountain Estates Road in Pickens, was transported to the hospital where he died.

The collision is under investigation by the SCHP.

