SIX MILE — Sometimes a Christmas parade just calls out for something a little different when it come to writing about it. The Six Mile Christmas parade did just that. So, in the tempo of Dr. Seuss, The Sentinel-Progress proudly presents the story of the Six Mile Christmas parade. Enjoy!

Parents and children lined up the street,

Anxiously awaiting their holiday treat.

“Christmas is coming!” shouted the kids as they played,

And that means just one thing: Six Mile’s parade.

As 10:30 neared, it was about to commence,

Oh! I can’t take it! Oh! The suspense!

The police cruiser’s siren started to blow,

And everyone looked, but they were coming so slow.

At last! Over the hill, the first float we did see,

It was time to begin this yule jubilee.

They tossed out candy to the kids on the block,

Enough to send them into insulin shock!

“Share with your brother!” the mothers exclaimed,

While lollipops were gathered and deafness was feigned.

Pockets were stuffed with their holiday loot,

As the marchers continued down the preordained route.

The cars glided by, some shiny and sleek.

Others were older and clearly antique.

Decorated with garland and twinkling lights,

The vehicles were some of the most festive sights.

There was the Six Mile Smashers, complete with their bats,

Along with beauty queens and dancers and of course, acrobats.

Tractors and horses and country musicians,

Six Mile was bursting with holiday traditions!

There were Christmas trees and carolers and nativity scenes,

Wagons and golf carts and farming machines!

Santa was there, at the close of the parade,

Escorted by the traditional fire engine brigade.

“Merry Christmas!” he shouted from the top of his station,

And the children’s faces lit up with pure joy and elation.

The holiday season is upon us at last,

Remember to be joyful before it has passed.

Take your time, be with friends and spread holiday cheer,

After all, it is the most magical time of the year!

Parade candy is the best candy. Six Mile Christmas parade. Merry Christmas!

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com