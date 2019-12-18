PICKENS COUNTY — Laura Yates of the Assessor’s Office has been promoted to Deputy Assessor after more than a decade of service to the County.

She began her career with Pickens County as an Assessment Specialist I in March 2009. Prior to becoming Deputy Assessor, she served as an Assessment Specialist II and then an Assessment Analyst. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Human Service from Southern Wesleyan University.

“I am excited and look forward to working closely with the Assessor and the community to create efficient and cost-effective processes,” she said. “I take pride in providing accurate data and respectful customer service to the public. It is my goal to ensure that, when making contact with the Assessor’s Office, all people are treated with dignity and respect.”

Acting Administrator Ken Roper said he has been impressed with Laura’s commitment to doing things the right way, and he looks forward to the positive impact she will have in her new position.

“On behalf of everyone in the Assessor’s Office, I wish Laura lots of success and happiness in her appointment to Deputy Assessor,” said Assessor David Day. “Laura has proven that she genuinely cares about providing exceptional and knowledgeable customer service to the (residents) of Pickens County. She provides the leadership that results in improved-assessment records for all Pickens County property owners.”