PICKENS — The Young Appalachian Musicians (YAM) will hold its annual indoor music festival, the Winter Bluegrass Jubilee, on January 25, 2020, at Pickens High School.

This year’s jubilee promises to be the best year yet with a full day of performances, jamming, dancing, workshops, vendors and food. This year’s band line-up includes Sister Sadie, Carolina Blue, ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band, West End String Band, New Dixie Storm, Young Appalachian Musicians School Groups, Sweet Potato Pie Kids, Ella & Mary, and Luke Deuce.

Doors will open at 10:00 a.m. with the singing of the “National Anthem“ by Ansley Burns. Workshops currently include a Banjo Workshop with Gena Britt, a Fiddle Workshop with Deannie Richardson, Music in Education with the ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band, the Traditional Arts Apprenticeship with Josh Johnson and Adley Ellenburg, the SPPK Experience with the Sweet Potato Pie Kids, and more. Contra Dancing will take place throughout the afternoon and Jamming, hosted by Bluegrass at Oolenoy, will go on all-day long.

Partners include Junior Appalachian Musicians, WNCW, and Electric City Bluegrass. To stay up to date on the Winter Bluegrass Jubilee happenings and updates, follow them on social media including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Artisans and Craftsmen interested in participating should contact Susan Chapman at wbjvendors@gmail.com. Tickets are $15 in advance and can be purchased at wbj.ticketleap.com and Cornerstone Christian Music Store in Pickens. Tickets at the door are $20 with all proceeds supporting the Young Appalachian Musicians after school music program, teaching students to play traditional music by ear on the banjo, fiddle, mandolin and guitar.