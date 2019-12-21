The Lander University chapter of Psi Chi, the international honor society in psychology, recently inducted 12 new members. Psi Chi’s purpose is to encourage and inspire excellence in the advancement of the science of psychology. Shown in the front row are Casey Barker, of Seneca; and Amber Ashley, of Greenwood. Back row from left to right are Abigail Mudd, of Abbeville; Casidy Pridemore, of Union; Dr. Jonathan Bassett, chair of Lander’s Department of Psychological Science and faculty adviser to Psi Chi; Hanna Welch, of Turbeville; Aneyah Williams, of Charleston; and Damaziah Evans-Smith, of Easley. Also inducted but not pictured were Brittany Brissey, of Ninety Six; Amanda Chrismon,of Rock Hill; Amberlea Smith, of Waterloo; Mallory Smith, of Rock Hill; and Ateya White-Lamplpey, of Greenwood.

