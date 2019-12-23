EASLEY — Students and teachers at McKissick Academy of Science & Technology cheered a surprise announcement from 3M Corporation that would fund $6,000 of STEM projects at their school on Friday.

3M Corporation, with a location in Greenville S.C., announced Friday that they had funded all STEM classroom projects in Greenville, Pickens, and Laurens counties that were live on the classroom crowdfunding site DonorsChoose.org as of Dec. 20th, 2019.

3M made their announcement live at McKissick Academy, Fountain Inn Elementary, and Hillcrest Middle Schools.

“We’re stunned and very excited about 3M’s donation,” said John Eby, SDPC Coordinator of Communication. “They’re going to open up learning opportunities for hundreds of students, and we’re excited to see what our teachers will be able to do.”

Close to 80 projects were funded, at 34 schools and totaling more than $50,000 of project supplies, according to Jim Fissette, 3M Human Resources Manager. These educational materials include technology like tablets, math manipulatives, Bee-Bots for the introduction to coding, and more.

This is the third year in a row that 3M has “flash funded” DonorsChoose.org projects for a given area. In 2017, 3M which is headquartered in St. Paul Minnesota, surprised Saint Paul Public Schools by funding their open projects and in 2018 3M extended this activity to Washington County, a neighboring St. Paul community.

3M has partnered with DonorsChoose.org since 2014 – and to date, 3M has donated more than $3.5 million to 5,500 different schools and 7,500 different teachers impacting 275,000 students across the nation.

The 3M manufacturing location in Greenville has supported local schools with approximately $60,000 in donorschoose.org donations over the last four years impacting 66 schools, 133 teachers, and over 10,000 teachers.

3M Corporation announced Friday that they had funded all STEM classroom projects in Greenville, Pickens, and Laurens counties that were live on the classroom crowdfunding site DonorsChoose.org.

McKissick Elem. among projects funded